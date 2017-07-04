“The Ministry of Railways has decided to incorporate downloaded Aadhar or e-Aadhar also as prescribed proof of identity at par with printed Aadhar card during travel,” Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Pranav Jyoti Sharma said here today.

He said that with this decision, the complete list of prescribed proofs of identity, which are valid for undertaking journey in any reserved class on Indian Railways, has expanded further.

The list also includes voter photo identity card issued by the Election Commission of India, passport, PAN card issued by the Income Tax department, driving licence issued by RTO, photo identity card having serial number issued by the Central and State governments, student identity card with photograph issued by recognised schools and colleges for their students, passbook with photograph of nationalised banks, credit cards issued by banks with laminated photograph, and ration card with photograph of passenger travelling in a train.