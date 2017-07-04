The party also demanded departmental action against the police officer-in-charge under whom the security forces carried out baton charge and firing on protesters, who were agitating on the issue of D-voters and against the alleged inclusion of names of many people in the D-voters list by the police and the Foreigners Tribunals.

AIUDF called upon the State government to grant an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the deceased person, Yakub Ali. The party has already extended a financial assistance of Rs 15,000 to the family of Ali.