It will be a Rs 15-crore project to be executed as part of Powergrid’s CSR initiative.

AK Borthakur, Deputy General Manager (HR), Powergrid’s North Eastern Region Transmission System, said the lodge will have around 150 rooms.

“The land will be provided by the GMCH. We have had discussions with the GMCH and PWD authorities. The PWD had given us a design, but we did not like it. We are discussing the project with the Hospital Services Consultancy Corporation Limited. They are likely to give us the design,” he said.

Once the design is ready, the project is likely to be completed within three years. “We intend to provide the patients and their attendants an affordable place of stay. A nominal rate will be charged,” Borthakur said.

The lodge is likely to have both dormitory and separate room provisions.

Besides, the Powergrid is also setting up a skill development centre for oncology at Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute and another at skill development centre at the Assam Engineering Institute, Chandmari.