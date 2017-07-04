



Verghese Cherian, Director (Human Resource) of the refinery handed over a cheque to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (Metro) Pulak Mahanta in this regard during a meeting held at the Lalsingh Academy High School, Kharghuli on Sunday, said a statement today.

However, the exact quantum of financial assistance extended to the district administration has not been mentioned. The assistance has been provided under the CSR initiatives of Guwahati Refinery.

Jorpukhuri has been sheltering 10 species of tortoise out of 19 species indigenous to the north-eastern region. Out of the 10 species protected in the pond, one is extinct in the wild, two others are endangered, one is near threatened, while three species are vulnerable.

Accepting the financial assistance, Mahanta expressed his gratitude to IOCL Guwahati Refinery for its support for the cause.

“We will be building infrastructure at the pond which will provide a breeding ecosystem specific for the different species of tortoise. This will help the number of tortoises grow and we will be able to conserve them. I assure you that we will provide good results in the days to come,” Mahanta said.

During the programme, Cherian inaugurated a school auditorium at Lalsingh Academy High School which has been constructed by IOCL Guwahati Refinery under its CSR initiative.

Cherian also handed over certificates to the second batch of successful trainees of a 45-day motor driving course organised by ITI Guwahati and sponsored by IOCL Guwahati Refinery under its initiative towards skill development and employability of youths from the marginalised section of society. He appealed to the trainees to take up safe and responsible driving.

While putting emphasis on the present requirement of enhancing one’s skill in respective trades, he further said, “With the initiatives of our Prime Minister, the time is here when our youths will be able to acquire certificates for every skill they possess.”

Later, Cherian took part in a tree plantation programme along with other senior officials near the school premises.

The programme was also attended by senior officials of Guwahati Refinery, besides the teachers and students of Lalsingh Academy High School.