



Assam Apex Cooperative Fish Marketing and Processing Federation Limited (Fishfed) has launched an online purchase platform (www.fishfedassam.org) through which consumers in Guwahati can place their fish orders online. There will be no delivery charges.

Fishfed Managing Director Ghana Pegu told The Assam Tribune that as part of a pilot project, the facility is being made available for customers of Chandmari, Dispur, Khanapara, Post Office and Rupnagar (areas under five pin codes).

“If successful, we will expand the area of operation to greater Guwahati,” he said.

Besides all kinds of local fish, customers can also place orders for sea fish, octopus, tuna, sardine, mackerel, baby shark, frozen fish and other rare fish.

There will be various modes of payments, including through cards, online banking, cash on delivery or through PoS machines which the delivery boys will carry.

Initially, the Fishfed has deployed six delivery boys.

For bulk orders, like those for marriages and other events, the orders will have to be placed in advance.

The MD said the fish will be delivered to customers in properly packed ice boxes. “We will also slice the fish according to requirement of the customer,” Pegu said.

The orders will be taken between 10 am and 4 pm. “We will take orders on all days, except for Sundays and government holidays. We will place the details of stock and their rates in the portal,” Fishery Officer Arup Jyoti Patgiri said.

A customer will have to order a minimum of 1 kg of local fish or two kg of imported fish or half a kg of sea fish.

Fishfed procures around 50,000 kg of fish from its societies in the State for marketing every year. There are 256 registered societies under Fishfed, with a farmer base of around 24,000 spread across the State.