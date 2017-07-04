“My visit comes at a special moment- we mark 25 years of the establishment of relations between India and Israel this year,” Modi said on the eve of his three-day visit to Israel.

In an interview to the pro-government daily Israel Hayom, Modi said his visit was “based on the deep centuries- old connection between our two peoples.”

“I share the opinion of many of my people, who see Israel as a beacon of technology, as a country that has managed to survive even though the odds were against it.”

Modi’s visit is expected to focus on forging new defence and cyber security ties, two areas in which Israel has sought to portrays itself as a world leader, the daily said.

Separately, in an email sent to Israelis who subscribe to his newsletter, Modi said India’s ties with Israel are “special.”

Modi said his visit will “lead to further cementing” the ties between the two countries, according to Jerusalem Post.

India is the world’s biggest importer of defence equipment, and Israel has become one of its major suppliers. Israeli media have reported that the two countries see more than USD 1 billion in defence deals each year.

Modi said his government is determined to improve ties between India and Israel and raise them to new levels. – PTI