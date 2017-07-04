

Bandh impact in Golaghat town. – UB Photos

Picketers burnt tyres on the main roads in different places of the districts to enforce the bandh, which was by and large peaceful.

In Sivasagar: The bandh called by the six indigenous communities, namely Ahom, Koch Rajbongshi, Chutia, Moran, Motok and Tea Tribes passed off peacefully.

Barring critical operations related to drilling and production, all the establishments of ONGC in Sivasagar and Nazira, besides government offices and financial establishments remained closed, ANN Service adds.

In Dhemaji: Normal life was badly affected at Dhemaji district headquaters and its surrounding areas due to the Assam bandh called by the Janagosthiya Aikya Mancha in protest against the Government for cheating them in regard to offering them Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, as promised earlier.

All shops and business establishments, including banks, schools and colleges remained closed during the bandh hours, while no untoward incident was reported.

In Dergaon: The Assam Bandh called to demand ST status to six groups was total and passed off peacefully. During the bandh no passenger vehicle plied on NH-37 and PHCG road and the shutters of business establishments were remain closed. The Government offices witnessed low attendance and banks, post offices etc. were completely closed. No untoward incident was reported till filling this report.