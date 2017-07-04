

The Brahmaputra is flowing above its danger levels at Neamatighat and Tezpur, while the Dikhow is flowing above its danger level at Sivasagar, the Dhansiri (South) is flowing above its danger level at Golaghat and Numaligarh, the Jia Bharali is flowing above its danger level at NT Road Crossing, the Barak is flowing above its danger level at Badarpurghat and the Kushiyara is flowing above its danger level at Karimganj, said the bulletin.

The affected districts include Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Golaghat, Cachar, Dhemaji, Biswanath, Karimganj, Sonitpur, Darrang, Hojai, Majuli, Barpeta and Nagaon. The affected revenue circles include Nowboicha, Narayanpur, Subansiri, Bihpuria, North Lakhimpur, Kadam, Teok, Titabar, Jorhat West, Golaghat, Dergaon, Bokakhat, Khumtai, Katigorah, Cachar Sadar, Dhemaji, Sissiborgaon, Jonai, Gogamukh, Biswanath, Halem, Gohpur, Karimganj Sadar, Nilambazar, RK Nagar, Patharkandi, Badarpur, Chariduar, Naduar, Mangaldai, Hojai, Lanka, Doboka, Majuli, Barnagar, Kampur and Kaliabar.

In all, 145 relief camps have been set up by the local administrations to shelter the flood victims and around 21,683 people are taking shelter in these relief camps. With its over 2,12,000 people reeling under floodwaters, Karimganj has emerged as the worst flood-hit district of the State.