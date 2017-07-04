The Cabinet Secretary asked secretaries of various departments to give their feedback on the rollout of GST.

Apart from Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia, the meeting saw participation from about 20 secretaries from key departments.

All the top brass of CBEC were present in the meeting.

On June 20, Sinha had taken GST preparedness meeting with 30 ministries and departments and had asked the secretaries to organise outreach meetings and publicity campaigns through their departments and PSUs for explaining the provisions of new law and rules to their stakeholders.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) was rolled out from July 1 and the finance ministry had yesterday said that the two days of GST rollout has passed “without any major problems being reported” from the field offices. – PTI