

The site of landslide at Panikhaiti where the girl died. – UB Photos The site of landslide at Panikhaiti where the girl died. – UB Photos

The incident happened around 7:30 am when Dipika Barman was preparing to leave for school. Her elder sister also sustained minor injuries during the incident. Dipika’s father, Deepak Barman, was also present at the house when the tragedy struck.

Locals and members of her family dug out the girl. Soon officials from police and district administration also reached the spot and Dipika was taken to GMCH where she was declared as brought dead.

The district administration has announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the family of Dipika, who was studying in Class I at the Uttar Pub Jatiya Vidyalaya.

Kamrup (Metro) Deputy Commissioner (in-charge) Barnali Sarma told The Assam Tribune that Barman’s house, which is located in railway land at Panikhaiti, had earlier also sustained damage during landslides.

The administration had earlier given notice to Barman asking him to vacate the land and “Barman had agreed to do so and had even booked a rented house at Bonda,” Sarma said, adding, he was only waiting for his daughters’ school exams to be over before shifting to the rented premises.

“The Circle Officer of Chandrapur and other senior officials from the administration and District Disaster Management Authority have visited the spot and are monitoring the situation,” Sarma said.

The landslide also damaged two other houses in the locality. Meanwhile, the city also witnessed a number of landslides during last 24 hours, including four minor ones at Sonapur and one at Maligaon.