Eighteen cases have been registered under relevant laws and rules in this connection.

The raids were conducted at different locations of Doomdooma, Saikhowa, Dhola, Digboi and Tinsukia and about 10 litres of IMFL, 50 litres of Beer and 100 litres of country made liquor, besides several hooch making bhattis, utensils, etc. were seized in the raid.

The Excise officials also raided a restaurant situated along NH-37 at Tinkonia of Tinsukia town for flouting the direction of the Supreme Court by serving alcoholic drinks to its customers and seized a good quantity of IMFL of different brands.