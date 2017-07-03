Teacher arrested

Staff Correspondent

JORHAT, July 2 - Police today arrested Musfiqur Ahmed, a teacher of the Jorhat Blind School, from his Rajabari residence here on charges of molesting a girl student in May this year. Police were on the lookout for Ahmed after a case (No:1089/17) against him was registered in Jorhat police station in May 24 last under sections 354 (A) of the IPC and section 112 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act, 2012, following lodging of an FIR by the girl’s family alleging that Ahmed molested the student.