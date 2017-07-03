



Incessant rain in last 72 hours in Lakhimpur and in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh have increased the flow of water in all rivers of the district inundating vast areas of cropland and human settlements and damaging infrastructure.

The flood situation entered a critical phase in North Lakhimpur Revenue Circle where fifty seven villages have been affected by the flood caused by the increasing water of Subansiri, Ranganadi and Ghagar rivers. The worst affected areas are Ghunasuti, Pub-Telahi, Lohit-Khabalu, Aamtola, Mohaijaan, Rontijaan and Borbeel.

According to Circle Officer, North Lakhimpur Revenue Circle, 18,000 families are affected by these floods. The flood has also affected 3,000 bighas of cropland in North Lakhimpur. The flood damaged a PWD road and bamboo bridges in several areas of North Lakhimpur Revenue Circle. The district administration has stepped up relief operations in the flood affected areas. The overflowed waters of Pichala, Sesa and Durpang also inundated many areas in Nrayanpur and Dholpur of the district. River Singra is also in spat in Nowboicha Revenue Circle area where it flooded many villages. In Laluk, the river Gabharu has also inundated many villages and croplands.