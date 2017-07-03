An official source of Majuli district administration said the central police force personnel along with their belongings have been temporally shifted to a hall in the vicinity as it was found to be safe for accommodation at a high land.

Water from the river has entered about 10 nearby villages in few areas of upper Majuli and has entered paddy fields and compounds of houses of the villagers. The source said there was an apprehension that if the water level of Luit continued to rise then the houses of the villagers will be submerged by tomorrow.

Source said that the administration was keeping a close watch on the situation and is ready to undertake rescue and relief measures in case of any emergency.

Source also said that there were enough food stocks and medicines in the island and boats of both government and private were on standby to be pressed into service. The situation is also being monitored by the Assam Disaster Management Authority, the source added.

The Majuli island, which annually is wrecked by floods several times during the rainy season, since last year has been drawing more attention from Dispur with the Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal representing the constituency.