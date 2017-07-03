Interacting with leading citizens and students here on the occasion, Sivasagar Deputy Commissioner Narayan Melang Konwar said the district would be developed as a major tourist destination of the country through sustainable plans and programmes in the next few years. The Yamuna canal would be converted into a water sports complex having facilities like water scooters, speed boats and a floating restaurant with financial assistance from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Limited, Konwar added.

The Deputy Commissioner further said coordination committees with members from local societies would be formed to prevent anti-social elements from obstructing construction of different development projects in the district.

On the occasion, dozens of poets recited their self-composed poems in the poets’ meet held in Yuva Dal Auditorium in the afternoon. The poets’ meet was participated by Prema Gogoi, Dipali Bhattacharjya Borua, Sarodi Gogoi, Ganga Mohan Mili, Haren Gogoi, Tridip Borgohain, Santanu Chetia, Bijoy Robidas, Sumon Sing Gam, Prasanta Kumar Nath, Bondana Bordoloi, Aporajita Gogoi, Bobita Bharali and Meghali Hazarika.

Priyanku Sarma and Pranjal Das, assistant commissioners and Sarodi Gogoi, DIPRO gave away mementoes to the participants.

Several citizens and young sports persons took part in the ‘Heritage Walk’ around the historic Sivasagar Borpukhuri organised on the occasion. In the evening, the Sivasagar deputy commissioner inaugurated the cultural function at Yuva Dal Auditorium.

On the occasion, a competition under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan was organised. In the competition, Rupjyoti SHG received the first prize, Centum Skill Development Centre received the second prize and Abortan SHG received the third prize. Namti Sishu Surakhya Samity, Mekipore TE Sishu Surakhya Samity, Impulse Yoga & Gym, Pragati Nursing Home, Dikhow Poriya SHG, Brainware and Uddipon also won prizes under different categories.