

Students during the 68th Van Mahotsav programme at Mashalpur in Baksa, on Saturday. – UB Photos Students during the 68th Van Mahotsav programme at Mashalpur in Baksa, on Saturday. – UB Photos

Reports filed by our correspondents are still trickling in, as hereunder.

In Nagaon: Attending the inaugural function of the 68th Van Mahotsav week at Kaliabor yesterday, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal called upon the people to help build a pollution-free society for the future of humanity, besides all living beings.

Human beings can hope to live in this world only so long as there are plants, trees and animals, he forewarned. Sages and saints of yore too emphasised on planting of trees in order to sustain life on Earth, besides adding lungs to the society and making the world greener and more liveable. The collective effort, therefore, should be to leave behind a greener Earth, he reasoned.

Among others, prominent personalities who attended the official function included ministers Atul Bora, Keshab Mahanta and Pramila Rani Brahma, besides a number of higher officials of the Forest Department and civil administration. To mark the occasion, 32,000 saplings were planted along the roadside from Kaliabor to Numaligarh.

In Mangaldai: The Deputy Commissioner of Darrang appealed to all the families of the district to plant at least one sapling and take responsibility for its proper growth and upkeep, on the occasion of the week-long Van Mahotsav-2017.

He formally inaugurated Van Mahotsav by planting an Ezar sapling on the premises of Paschim Mangaldai Kristi Bikash Kendra at Bhebarghat in the presence of Mangaldai MLA Gurujyoti Das, Pratap Bordoloi, Chairman of Mangaldai Municipal Board, Manimala Gogoi, DIPRO of Darrang and distinguished local citizens and office-bearers of several leading socio-cultural organisations.

The Deputy Commissioner highlighted the observation of the scientific community, on how after approximately 400-500 years from now, due to global warming, the earth will no longer remain conducive for mankind or other living creatures to survive. Under the circumstances, we can hope to get some sort of relief from such an alarming situation only through massive tree plantation. Earlier, in a public meeting held at the conference hall of the Deputy Commissioner here on Friday, a detailed day-wise schedule for celebration of the week-long programme was finalised for its smooth execution.

In Kaziranga: A sapling plantation programme on both sides of National Highway-37 got under way here yesterday as part of Van Mahotsav.

Planting of saplings does not mean there will be no four-lane road in Kaziranga area starting from Kaliabor to Bokakhat, clarified Agriculture Minister Atul Bora during the sapling plantation programme at Kohora.

He said a delegation of local organisations had met him and expressed concern over the existing condition of NH-37, which was dotted with broken stretches and crater-sized potholes in multiple areas.

The Minister assured the delegation that the horrible road condition will be improved very soon. Later, students from Rising Sun English School at Kohora and Shankardev Shisu Niketan planted saplings on both sides of NH-37. Various organisations participated in the sapling plantation programme from Kaliabor to Bokakhat yesterday.

In Tangla: As part of the week-long celebration of Van Mahotsav by Bhergaon sub-divisional civil office in Udalguri district, various programmes were organised at Tangla on July 2. The celebration was inaugurated near SBI, Tangla at 10 am by DN Hazarika, SDO (Civil), Bhergaon sub-division. Saplings were planted near the MB Road and distributed among people.

Pranabjyoti Das, principal, Arunodoi Junior Science College, Tangla attended the programme as the distinguished guest, besides others. The civil administration team also had a session at the premises of Pranabananda Vidya Mandir, Babupara where people joined the Van Mahotsav celebration.

Binoy Kumar Medhi, senior educationist and former principal of Tangla College, took part in the event as the chief guest. The Bhergaon administration will organise Van Mahotsav celebration at Khagara HS near Khoirabari tomorrow.