

Children using a country boat to move to a safer area in flood-hit Majuli on Sunday.– UB Photos Children using a country boat to move to a safer area in flood-hit Majuli on Sunday.– UB Photos

The surging water of the rivers like Chatrang, Sessa, Bhrahmajan, Magani Kekurijan and Solengi has flooded many areas of the sub-division including six wards of Gohpur town, Madhya Chatrang, Dhenudhara, Kekurijan, Nalinibari, Balijan, Katakichuk, Hatimara, Tinikunia, Jalukbari etc. The flood water has also damaged the properties and paddy fields of the affected people.

The dyke along the Mara Chatrang river was breached at three places leading to serious threat to Gohpur town. The increasing water level of the Solengi river is also posing threat to the dyke.

On the other hand, the surging water of the river Borgang caused severe erosion at several places like Shantipur, Tengabasti, Darjibasti, Tinisuti and Borjarani. Meanwhile, the administration has made necessary arrangements to provide relief materials to the affected people. The personals of SDRF were also put into service.

Majuli: Due to the increasing water level of Brahmaputra, many villages and chaporis of Majuli have submerged in the floodwater.

As per the latest information received till the filling of this report, 12 villages and a few chaparis like Arjunguri, Puranachapari, Natun Chapari, Chelek, Bahir Chilakala, Lohit Chapari, Kamalabari Ferry Ghat etc., have been affected by floodwater in the district.

Assessment is going on regarding the damages by flood and the administration is ready to face any emergency situation, official sources said.