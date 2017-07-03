Sibra Narzary fired five salvos while Chayaram Basumatary and Santosh Sil added one each. For the losing team Pranjal Deka reduced the margin.

Assam Football Association secretary Ankur Dutta and Arunjyoti Moran, secretary of the organising body, Bodousa Sports Club were present on the occasion.

Five State footballers – Bhagan Bharali, A Rahman, Abdul Matin, Rajesh Das and Ramajuddin along with former national referee Manoranjan Dutta, who inaugurated the championship were honoured in the opening ceremony.

Today’s match: Kardaiguri, Talap vs AIMS, Manipur