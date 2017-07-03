Sports Reporter
GUWAHATI, July 2 - NF Railway Sports Club made a flying start with a resounding 7-0 victory against local outfit Star Sporting in the inaugural match of the Bodousa Cup at the Nurul Amin Stadium in Nagaon today.
Sibra Narzary fired five salvos while Chayaram Basumatary and Santosh Sil added one each. For the losing team Pranjal Deka reduced the margin.
Assam Football Association secretary Ankur Dutta and Arunjyoti Moran, secretary of the organising body, Bodousa Sports Club were present on the occasion.
Five State footballers – Bhagan Bharali, A Rahman, Abdul Matin, Rajesh Das and Ramajuddin along with former national referee Manoranjan Dutta, who inaugurated the championship were honoured in the opening ceremony.
Today’s match: Kardaiguri, Talap vs AIMS, Manipur