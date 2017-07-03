Seminar on sports journalism



GUWAHATI, July 2 - On the occasion of the World Sports Journalists Day, the Assam Sports Journalists Association (ASJA) today stated that seminars on sports journalism at various places across the State will be organised. In an initiative to attract more people towards sports journalism, seminars will be conducted by professionals. The initiative will be supported by the State Level Advisory Committee (SLAC) for Student and Youth Welfare. It will get underway in Guwahati on August 5 and youngsters below 20 years of age can participate in the seminars, stated a press release.