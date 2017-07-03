The ECI has decided to utilise the period for enrolment of eligible left out voters with focus on first time electors in the age group of 18-21, Aier said in Kohima.

While addressing the media, he also highlighted the activities of Special Drive such as submission and receiving of forms from applicants, door to door visit of BLOs under his/her jurisdiction during the period. A special campaign will also be organised on July 2 and 8 when camps will be held at each polling station.

Apart from these arrangements, special camps would also be conducted in all the government and private educational institutions on at least two different days between July 1 and 31, the CEO stated.

Identification and removal of dead electors will be carried out during the special drive. Multiple entries in the electoral roll will also be removed during the special drive.

The Special Drive also includes publicity to motivate the electors, particularly young electors of 18-21 age group, to participate in the electoral process. Meetings with recognised political parties and appointments of BLOs and DEOs will be done in the State/district level during the Special Drive, Aier added.