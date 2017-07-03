Khandu said the launch of GST will improve the working system of the government and obliterate the bad culture of black money, laundering of income tax and corruption.

“Only good culture of honesty will exist,” said the Chief Minister and appealed the people of Arunachal to do away with old corrupt culture and enter into culture of honesty and sincerity.

He said the State GST Bill was passed on May 8 this year and expressed confidence that the new taxation system will immensely benefit the State.

However, the State may face hurdle in migrating from VAT system to the new GST system, he said and added that the State’s difficult topography and challenges in IT connectivity pose another big hurdle in full implementation of GST.

The Chief Minister said the matter has been conveyed to the Centre which received positive response through a team from Centre visiting the State to address the implementation challenges. He informed that laying of OFC cable is going on in full swing and wherever there are internet connectivity issues it is being taken care of through VSAT.

Khandu informed that five regional offices of Tax and Excise are being set up for GST implementation in the State with officials already posted to these centres. He further informed that trainings are being imparted to officials to equip them to work on migration to GST system.

Khandu was speaking on the occasion of 68th Chartered Accountants Day here on Saturday.