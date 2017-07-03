Acting on information that an arms deal between insurgent groups of India and Myanmar was being planned through the porous border of India and Myanmar, the Assam Rifles team set up ambush more than four times but the arms dealers did not turn up.

Again getting information on July 1, another ambush was laid along Tiau river which is a border between the two countries. “At early hours, two insurgents from Myanmar were seen crossing Tiau river towards India, and when challenged by the troops, they threw their bags in the river and fled.

This is a major arms cache caught by Assam Rifles in Mizoram. As per input from sources these weapons were to be traded to Manipur-based insurgent groups.