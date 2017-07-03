Acting on a tip off, Customs officials intercepted the truck and found 1,520 kg of ganja packed in 93 packets, which were covered by planks and tarpaulin.

Terming the catch as the biggest seizure made so far this year, a Customs official said, “Each packet weighed about 16.4 kg and the total quantity of the 93 packets is 1,520 kg. The market value of the contraband is around Rs 2.28 crore.”

He said that the driver and his helper were taken into custody and the truck has been seized. Preliminary investigation revealed that the seized ganja was coming from Tripura and its destination was Bihar.

The official said that Manipur and Tripura are the main source of ganja in this region. – PTI