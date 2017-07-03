According to reports, Ravi will arrive Dimapur on July 6 and leave for Kohima. On July 7 and July 8, he will be meeting various civil society organisations in Dimapur and leave for Delhi on July 8 afternoon.

Ravi will be visiting Nagaland after more than a year. The last time he visited Nagaland was in December 2015 during the Hornbill Festival. Ravi has been holding series of consultations with civil society organisations, after he took over as Interlocutor, in an effort to include all stakeholders in the peace process.