

Manipur Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industries Th Biswajit Singh (standing) extending a helping hand in building bamboo structures to check flood waters in his Thongju constituency on Sunday. – Photo: Correspondent Manipur Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industries Th Biswajit Singh (standing) extending a helping hand in building bamboo structures to check flood waters in his Thongju constituency on Sunday. – Photo: Correspondent

This is the third round of flash flood the State has experienced this monsoon season so far. However, there is no report of any human casualty in this third round of flood.

Kongba and Imphal rivers breached their banks at Kongba Erong in Imphal East district and Mayang Imphal Heibong Makhong in Imphal West district in the wee hours of the day while several rivers and rivulets in Imphal West, Bishnupur and Thoubal districts have overflowed forcing hundreds of residents to vacate their houses as the water entered their homes.

With water overflowing in Nambul river, several localities under Sagolband, Uripok and Thangmeiband constituencies have been flooded while flood water also entered many places in Thongju, Lamlai, Mayang Imphal, Wangkhei, Yaiskul constituencies following heavy rain on Saturday.

Main market places including Dharmasala, Thangal Bazar and Paona Bazar in the heart of Imphal town have been inundated .

Meanwhile, heavy landslide between Litan and Mahadev along Imphal-Ukhrul road has affected the vehicular movement along the route. reports said.

Beer seized: Thoubal district police commandos seized 544 beer bottles and cans during a routine checking on Sunday. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the seizure, according to police.