“It is shocking that these employees that include field investigators, statistical assistants, graduate teachers, fine arts instructors, knitting and embroidery instructors, TCPC managers, TCPC instructors, skill helpers, etc., have not been getting their salaries ever since they were appointed,” the association said in a statement.

The association added that the reason cited by the departmental authorities was that the salary of the employees had not yet received departmental approval, which was shocking to say the least. “We have been told that the previous Government had not accorded departmental approval while recruiting the employees. Now it is learnt that the file has been forwarded to the Government for Cabinet approval,” it said.

The employees had applied for the posts under the Directorate of Social Welfare against advertisement No DSW (ICDS) G/57/2012/88-A, dated 24th February, 2015.