Heart patient from B’desh successfully operated upon

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, July 2 - A team of cardiac surgeons of NEMCARE Heart Institute and Research Centre, led by Dr Apurba Kumar Sarma, operated on its first international patient recently. Mohammad Firoz Ali (60) from Bangladesh successfully underwent quadruple bypass in NEMCARE Hospital and was discharged in proper conditions. The Heart Institute and Research Centre has all the state-of-the-art facilities for the treatment of heart patients. Dr Sarma-led team has already performed a couple of major open heart surgeries at the Institute in the last few days.