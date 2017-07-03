According to a police official, a truck and two tempos were carrying the cattle near the Sonapur area near Guwahati.

“We got the information that the members of the Hindu Yuba Chhatra Parishad’s Dimoria unit have stopped three vehicles transporting cattle. We dispatched a police team which took control of the vehicles and the persons,” the official told PTI over phone.

The official said the transporters had proper challans for transporting the cattle.

The truck was coming from Tinsukia in Upper Assam while the two tempos returned from the Jagiroad market, he said.

“On checking, we found that there were some irregularities in the permits of the vehicles only. We have sent the vehicles to the Transport Department for proper verification,” he added.

While local TV channels aired visuals of the drivers and helpers being thrashed by the vigilantes, the police official did not confirm it.

“The drivers themselves drove the vehicles to the office of the District Transport Officer and nobody complained of any physical assault. No one has filed any complaint. We cannot confirm any assault,” the official said. – PTI