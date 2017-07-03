Some 100 candidates from various States appeared for the examination.

It may be mentioned that there is a crew training institute in a floating vessel under the Inland Water Transport, Assam.

Previously, no written examination was conducted for providing these important certificates on the basis of which candidates can get appointed in various jobs of the BSF, ITBP, Indian Navy, Coast Guard and IWT departments of other States. The certificates are also helpful for promotion. The certificates were issued in a very casual manner earlier, without holding any written examination.

In fact, there have been reports that dalals too had a role in providing these certificates.

“To streamline the entire process and to examine the performance of the candidates, for the first time a written examination was conducted under a prescribed syllabus,” IWT director Bharat Bhusan Dev Choudhury said.

He said that these certificates are very important from the perspective of safety and smooth operation of inland water vessels. The examination was held at the IWT headquarters here. The results were declared today itself and the certificates will be issued tomorrow.

Choudhury said that from now onwards, the written examination will be held regularly.

Meanwhile, the director informed that plans are afoot to set up a national level crew training institute in the State. It will be funded by the Centre and the State government has been asked to provide a land for it.

With the government laying thrust on developing the inland waterways, there is likely to be a demand for more crew members and staff associated with the sector.