This was one of the findings the United States ‘Trafficking in Persons’ Report 2017 published this week. The report highlighted grey areas in various countries including India, vis-à-vis human trafficking.

Released by the US government, the report brackets India as a source, destination and transit country for men, women and children subjected to forced labour and sex trafficking.

“Forced labour constitutes India’s largest trafficking problem; men, women and children in debt bondage – sometimes inherited from previous generations – are forced to work in brick kilns, rice mills, agriculture and embroidery factories,” the report stated.

The report also stated that most of India’s trafficking problem is internal and those from the most disadvantaged social strata – Dalits, members of tribal communities, religious minorities and women, girls from the excluded community – are most vulnerable.

At a State-level consultation on ‘Ethical Media Reporting on Anti Human Trafficking’ organised by national anti-trafficking NGO Shakti Vahini here, Rishi Kant, who runs the organisation, said there is a greater need to make journalists aware of some finer aspects while reporting on the sensitive issue.

“At no cost should a journo, in any way or manner, disclose or indicate towards the identity of the victims of human trafficking,” Kant said.

“Journos should refrain from naming the victim and neither should they mention the name of their siblings, parents or the village she lives in to help their rehabilitation process,” Kant added.