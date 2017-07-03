Bhutan’s Ambassador to India Vetsop Namgyel had recently remarked that the ongoing construction of a road in the disputed Doklam area (near Sikkim) was a clear ‘violation’ of an agreement between Bhutan and China. Thimphu has asked Beijing to stop the construction immediately near the Bhutanese army camps.

“Doklam is a disputed territory and Bhutan has a written agreement with China that pending the final resolution of the boundary issue, peace and tranquillity should be maintained in the area,” said Ambassador Namgyel.

Meanwhile, the Chinese administration has blocked the Indian pilgrims on way to Kailash-Mansarover of Tibet through Nathu La pass in Sikkim, which has been strongly condemned by the PPFA.

The forum argued that Communist China had recently made a number of irresponsible comments against India, which only shows its frustration as its neighbour has started receiving global attentions.

The forum also urged the Union government in New Delhi to rethink its foreign policy towards Tibet and eventually support the Tibetan movement directly to chase away Communist China’s imperialist forces from the land of the Dalai Lama.

“A free Tibet will be friendlier to India and it would bring a true sense of security to its grand Himalayan border. Moreover, an independent Tibet will also help India to mitigate various environmental disasters looming large over the country,” added the PPFA in a statement.

It also asserted that the largest democracy in the world has nothing to learn from a single-party dictatorship like China’s Communist regime. “Contrary to it, the infamous Tiananmen Square massacre mastermind can learn the essence of freedom of expression, dignity to human rights and pluralism from the land of Buddha and Gandhi,” the forum further added.