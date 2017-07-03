The road link between the twin capital cities of Itanagar and Naharlagun has remained disrupted for the second day today due to washing away of a major chunk of the National Highway-415 following heavy rainfall last morning. Traffic has now been diverted through Itanagar-Jollang-Papu Nallah road.

Heavy landslides triggered by incessant rainfall also blocked the Papu-Yupia-Hoj-Potin Trans-Arunachal Highway at several locations on Saturday. Many vehicles also got stranded in both sides due to blockade since yesterday.

Road restoration works are in full swing with deployment of three JCBs and one Poklan machine under the supervision of Doimukh Highway Division.

Meanwhile, Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner in-charge Mabi Taipodia along with a team of senior officers today visited various places affected by the floods, landslides.

As a precautionary measure, the administration has issued a circular to stop traffic movement along Papu-Yupia-Hoj-Potin road from 5 pm to 9 am to avert any untoward incident.

Official sources from Sagalee reported that two dwelling houses at Santi Colony Sagalee were damaged due to heavy landslide on Saturday. However, no loss of life was reported.

Landslides also occurred in almost all the stretches of Seppa-Sagalee, Sagalee-Kheel Trans-Arunachal Highway.

The bridge over Papi and Pang river at entry point of Sagalee town has been washed away, because of which about 100 commuters from Seppa got stranded at Sagalee.

Road communication from the ADC headquarters of Sagalee to all Circle headquarters has also been disrupted. The ADC, meanwhile, has requested the State Government to provide immediate relief to the landslide victims and fund for the restoration of all link roads.