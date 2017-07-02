Youth body stages protest

RANGIYA, July 1 - Asom Yuva Parishad (AYP) of Rangiya unit on Thursday staged a sit-in-protest demonstration for ensuring 100 per cent reservation for the local people in ‘C’ and ‘D’ grade jobs in the Railways. Hundreds of demonstrators shouted slogans against the railway authority for depriving the local people in the railway jobs. The protesters appealed to the authorities concerned to ensure and appoint 100 per cent locals in all ‘C’ and ‘D’ category jobs. “We will launch a long-term agitation, if our demands are not fulfilled immediately. The NF Railway has been depriving the local youth which has become a matter concern for us,” they warned.