His self-made musical instruments like violin, flute, jalataranga, sharengi, dotara, pepa of wood attracted around 200 strong audience.

His wife Lukumani Shalal also sang rare and near extinct Bharali Bandana, along with 15 women singers of Kewarichuk village.

The show was inaugurated by Bhola Kataki, actor of yesteryears and a recipient of Natasurya Phani Sarma award.

Shalal was also felicitated at the function by Sudarsan Sangskritik Gosthi and he presented self-made musical instruments to the organisation.