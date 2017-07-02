Moloy Kumar Acharjee, officer in-charge, Raha police station, said that on a tip-off a police team from Raha PS stopped two vehicles bearing no. AS-02-AC-7580 and AS-02-AC-3539 on NH-37 at Raha on Thursday night and recovered 3450 litres of illegal kerosene oil. The two vehicles, loaded with 15 drums of illegal kerosene, were on their way from Monipurtup of Raha to Jagiroad.

Police also arrested four persons identified as Izul Haque, Haricharan Das, Ziaur Rahman, Ashiqur Rahman involved in the transportation of the oil.

It might be mentioned here that an illegal trade of kerosene and other fuel oil has been on the rise at places like Amanishali, Thekeraguri and Monipurtup for the last few years. Surprisingly, till the other day, the administration has failed to take a strong action against those involved in this illegal business.