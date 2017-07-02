The three arrested youths have been identified as Amitab Patir (28), Satya Kumbang (34) and Kangkan Morang (30) of Dekapam under Jonai subdivision.

The police, having information that some LDCM members are hiding in a buffalo shed at Moonmuni chapori, a sandbar in Brahmaputra river, cordoned off the area and apprehended them with the help of Mising students, who were TMPK activists. The trio initially opened fire at the police, but later were compelled to surrender. The police seized a 7.65mm pistol with six rounds of ammunition from their possession.

Police said that the three accused have confessed their involvement in Doley’s murder. Police are all set to nab other members of the outfit, who have positioned themselves at Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Sonitpur and Jorhat districts to create their base.

There might be 30 to 35 cadres under the leadership of Ruhan Patir, a self-styled commander-in-chief of the outfit, who hails from Misamora village under Simenchapori police station in Dhemaji district, police said.

The police following investigation of the case (Simenchapori PS case no. 13/2017) earlier arrested three LDCM linkmen including Ranjana Pait Doley of Jonai Lakhi-Nepalibasti, Robin Kumbang and Bipul Doley of Dekapam, who have been remanded to judicial custody.

Reacting on the recent arrest of the LDCM members and their involvement in the killing, Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK) president Naresh Kumbang said that peace-loving Mising people would never tolerate killing of innocents. He has asked the people of the community not to give shelter to extremists.