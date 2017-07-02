The inaugural programme was held at Kanaklata Das Bio-diversity Park at Kalaigaon at 9 am. DN Hazarika, ADC, Udalguri cum SDO (Civil) in-charge, Bhergaon subdivision formally inaugurated the series of plantation and awareness drives at the bio-diversity park situated at the picturesque Kalaigaon Sevashram in presence of hundreds of students, teachers, officials and public.

Speaking on the occasion, ADC Hazarika narrated the history of construction of Kanaklata Das Bio-diversity Park. With lot of pride, he mentioned the contribution of freedom fighter late Pani Ram Das of Kalaigaon who had donated 35 bighas of land for the construction of the park in the memory of his wife, noted social worker and a Gandhian late Kanaklata Das in 2007. He also thanked the people who had been working relentlessly for the conservation of flora and fauna of the locality. He specially requested the students for taking up the job of protecting the nature and wildlife of their respective areas.

Wildlife activist Jayanta Das spoke on the need for creating awareness among the people, especially among students and children so as to protect and conserve bio-diversity for smaller animals, birds, reptiles like snakes, monitor lizards, butterflies, insects etc.

Maheswar Boro, MLA, Kalaigaon attended the inaugural ceremony as the chief guest and thanked Bhergaon civil administration for the unique inauguration of the Van Mahotsav week at Kalaigaon. He specially mentioned that smaller animals or birds like owls, kites, snakes, frogs, earthworms etc., were most necessary for maintaining a balanced ecological status.

Various saplings were planted at the bio-diversity park premises and were distributed among the students and teachers. Several distinguished people of the subdivision including Manoj Bania, BDO, Kalaigaon block; Binu Deka, headmistress of Kalaigaon Girls’ HS; Basanta Deka, principal, Lokapriya Bordoloi Public School, Kalaigaon; officials of Forest department, Udalguri; ROSS NGO, Tangla; among others, were present on the occasion.

It needs mentioning that Bhergaon civil administration will continue the week-long celebration of Van Mahotsav at Tangla on July 2; Khagara HS, Khoirabari on July 3; at all offices of the subdivision on July 4; Khagrabari Janata HS on July 5; at Kacharital HS on July 6 and finally at Khalingduar Reserve Forest on July 7, where selected students from all the places mentioned will be taken deep inside the forest for knowledge of wildlife and nature.