The players to participate in the championship are – Pran Govinda Parasar Kashyap, Navoneel Choudhury and Aslesha Talukdar.

Pran Govinda and Navoneel Choudhury will participate in boys section while Aslesha will participate in girls section. All three players become eligible to participate in this tournament on the basis of their performance in National U-9 Chess Championship held in 2016, stated a release.