The Indian eves, enjoying rich vein of form, would definitely start as overwhelming favourites against Pakistan, who looked below-par in the tournament so far. As far as their recent form is concerned, India comprehensively won their last four ODI series, first whitewashing Sri Lanka and the West Indies at home and then beating South Africa in the finals of the World Cup qualifier as well as the quadrangular series.

The Indians continued from where they left in the qualifiers and registered comprehensive victories in their first two matches. India made a dream start to the tournament by stunning hosts England by 35 runs before trouncing Windies by 7 wickets in their next encounter. – PTI

Match starts at 3 pm IST