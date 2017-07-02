The 17-year-old Sachin got past Mongolia’s Enkh-Amgalan Bayarsaikman with a unanimous verdict after thoroughly dominating his rival in his opening bout. He will square of against Filipino Ian Solis James in his quarterfinal contest on July 4.

His namesake in the middleweight 75kg category also won his opening bout, defeating Syria’s Abdul Shoman. The bout had to be stopped early after Shoman sustained an injury.

Also advancing to the last-eight stage was Akash Kumar (64kg) after a win over Tajikistan’s Azizov Shokhmukhammad. – PTI