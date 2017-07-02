

Kuldeep Yadav celebrates with captain Virat Kohli after taking a wicket during the 3rd ODI against West Indies at Antigua, on Friday. Kuldeep Yadav celebrates with captain Virat Kohli after taking a wicket during the 3rd ODI against West Indies at Antigua, on Friday.

India overcame a bad start to post 251 for four on a slowish surface, largely due to the efforts of Dhoni (78 no off 79), Kedar Jadhav (40 no off 26) and Ajinkya Rahane (72 off 112).

The Indian bowlers then proved too good for the inexperienced West Indies’ batting line-up, dismissing the hosts for 158 in 38.1 overs.

Hardik Pandya (2/32) used the short ball effectively while chinaman Kuldeep Yadav (3/41) was impressive again, foxing the opposition with his wrong ones. Offie Ravichandran Ashwin (3/28), on a comeback trail after injury, troubled the batsmen with his accuracy.

India now lead the series 2-0 after the series opener was washed out. The fourth ODI will also take place at the Sir Vivian Richards here on Sunday.

The West Indies had a good opportunity to prove their mettle after a decent effort with the ball. However, the batting let them down again as it found the going tough against both pacers and spinners.

Umesh Yadav (1/32) swung the ball beautifully in his opening spell. It took him just two balls to strike as he bowled left-hander Evin Lewis with a fast inswinger.

Hope brothers, Shai (24) and debutant Kyle (19), then added 45 runs for the second wicket before falling to the short-pitch tactics of Pandya.

With five down for 87 in the 20th over, it looked all but over for the home team.

The consolation for the West Indies was the 54-run stand for the sixth wicket between Rovman Powell (30) and Jason Mohammed (40). But the remaining slim hopes were dashed with Kuldeep getting Powell caught at deep midwicket off a wrong one.

Earlier, Indian batsmen found the run-scoring tough before Rahane and Dhoni took India past the 250-run mark.

Jadhav too played his part well while batting alongside Dhoni as India amassed 100 off the last 60 balls.

It was not a surprise that West Indies captain Jason Holder chose to put the opposition in to bat after overnight rain left moisture in the pitch, also delaying the match start by 45 minutes.

The wicket offered spongy bounce early on and its slowness made batting difficult. The heavy rain last night also made the outfield slow.

The conditions led to India feeling the heat for the first time in the series with the in-form Shikhar Dhawan (2) and skipper Virat Kohli (11) back in hut by the 10th over, leaving the visitors at 34 for two.

Dhawan was caught while trying to guide a short ball off Miguel Cummins over the third man boundary.

Kohli was out to a brilliant catch by debutant Kyle Hope at gully after the premier batsman poked at a Holder delivery that rose off the pitch sharply.

Last match’s centurion Rahane then resurrected the innings alongside Yuvraj Singh (39 off 55) as the duo shared a 66-run stand.

However, with the odd ball stopping on the batsmen, run scoring did not get any easier as the innings progressed. When Yuvraj fell lbw to leggie Devendra Bishoo (1/38) after a successful review, India were 100 for three in 26.2 overs.

SCORECARD

India: Ajinkya Rahane c Bishoo b Cummins 72, Shikhar Dhawan c Chase b Cummins 2, Virat Kohli c Kyle Hope b Holder 11, Yuvraj Singh lbw b Bishoo 39, MS Dhoni not out 78, Kedar Jadhav not out 40. Extras: (lb 1, w 8) 9. Total: (4 wickets; 50 overs) 251. Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-34, 3-100, 4-170. Bowling: Miguel Cummins 10-0-56-2, Jason Holder 10-1-53-1, Kesrick Williams 10-0-69-0, Ashley Nurse 10-0-34-0, Devendar Bishoo 10-0-38-1.

West Indies: Evin Lewis b Yadav 2, Kyle Hope c Jadhav b Pandya 19, Shai Hope c & b Pandya 24, Roston Chase b Kuldeep Yadav 2, Jason Mohammed lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 40, Jason Holder st Dhoni b Ashwin 6, Rovman Powell c Pandya b Kuldeep Yadav 30, Ashley Nurse c Yadav b Ashwin 6, Devendra Bishoo not out 4, Miguel Cummins lbw b Ashwin 1, Kesrick Williams b Jadhav 1. Extras: (lb 6, w 17) 23. Total: (all out; 38.1 overs) 158. Fall of wickets: 1-9, 2-54, 3-58, 4-69, 5-87, 6-141, 7- 148, 8-156, 9-157, 10-158. Bowling: Bhuvneshawar Kumar 5-0-19-0, Umesh Yadav 7-0- 32-1, Hardik Pandya 6-0-32-2, Kuldeep Yadav 10-1-41-3, Ravichandran Ashwin 10-1-28-3, Kedar Jadhav 0.1-0-0-1. – PTI