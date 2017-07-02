The MoU was signed by GP Upadhaya, additional chief secretary cum principal secretary Human Resource Development department and Alan Gemmell, Head of British Council.

The MoU signed recently will improve the educational structure of the schools in Sikkim, Upadhyaya said.

The purpose of the MoU is to support the aims and aspirations of the young people of Sikkim through collaborative projects in the area of English, education and skills by strengthening the capacity of the teachers and other professionals, working with youth in the State and support its cultural economy. – PTI