KSO president Paothingthang made this threat during a press conference last evening.

Lenkholal Haokip, president of Haokip Students Organisation, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on June 23 in front of his residence at Langol area in Imphal West district.

The N Biren Singh-led coalition government in the State had earlier said that the administration was committed to make the landlocked State bandh-free. – PTI