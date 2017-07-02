The National Highway 415 – the only link that runs from Banderdewa, the gateway of Arunachal Pradesh, to connect the twin capital cities – faced Nature’s wrath with a major portion of the highway being washed away near Dree Ground here following a heavy spell of rainfall early this morning. As a result, traffic movement along NH-415 has stopped totally.

The incessant rain for the last couple of days has also put normal life out of gear in the State capital by severely damaging road communication, affecting water pipelines and disrupting other basic essential services. Similar damages are being reported from various districts as well.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu accompanied by Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso and a team of senior officers took stock of the severe road damage on the Itanagar-Naharlagun road.

Khandu directed the officers to start the work on war footing by today itself so that the vital road is restored for vehicular movements within a day or two.

Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh starting June 30 to July 4.