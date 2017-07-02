A wreath laying ceremony with full military honours was conducted at Tulihal International Aiport as a mark of tribute to the martyr.

State Chief Secretary O Nabakishore Singh and officiating IG Assam Rifles Brig RK Singh and other senior officials of the State Govt, Army, Assam Rifles paid floral tribute to the departed soul by laying wreaths.

Sorupuwar is a resident of Lakhimpur districtof Assam and is survived by his wife and two children.