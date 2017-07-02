



Besides the shopping areas of Imphal including Paona Bazar, Thangal Bazar, Dharmasala, BT road, Pologround, etc., government offices including State Secretariat were inundated due to the intense rainfall. About 106.7mm of rainfall was recorded till 5.30 pm today by Indian Council of Agricultural Research Imphal centre here.

Several localities in the State capital – Thangmeiband, Sagolband, Uripok, etc., are facing flash flood. Residents of Seijang in Imphal East district were forced to vacate their houses after flood water entered their homes.

The rain in Imphal East, Imphal West and Ukhrul districts also created havoc by flooding the Seijang sector of the Imphal-Ukhrul road.

The water level of the major rivers – Imphal, Nambul, Iril and Kongba – which passes through thickly populated greater Imphal areas are rising, according to sources.