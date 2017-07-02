The AASU members visited the site to take stock of situation and alleged the factory authorities of gross violation of safety and pollution control norms.

Dibyojyoti Medhi, a leader of the students’ body, visited the Kamakhya Power Solution factory and noticed that the factory discharges acid from scrap batteries into the drain. It has also resulted in pollution of the river in Byrnihat.

It is to be noted that water from this river is used by the PHE Department for various water supply schemes in the Dimoria region and discharge of toxic chemicals into the river by the factory can prove very harmful to people’s health and choke the river of all aquatic life, mainly fish, Medhi noted.

Dimoria AASU unit president Jatindra Nath Deka alleged that the factory is not following any safety rules to protect the environment as well as the people living nearby. He said the people in the factory work without hand-gloves and masks. “These types of factories should be immediately closed as it is polluting the environment and functioning without proper safety measures.”

He also raised questions on the authorities concerned for giving permission to such factories to operate and playing with the lives of people.