Police sources said that the two brothers had come from Madhuwanigaon in Purnia district of Bihar. They are students of Ambition Academy, Bihar. Both of them had run away from their school as they could not tolerate the thrashing from their teachers.

The Child Line authority, aided by Assam Police, contacted their counterpart in Bihar and the boys’ parents are scheduled to reach Guwahati today. Both the boys are being kept at the Government Children Home for boys at Fatasil Ambari.