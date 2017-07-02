And in the past few days, there has been a new addendum to all these – power cuts – adding to the already fearsome situation.

It is learnt that the Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd (APDCL) has decided to resort to power cuts in the waterlogging-prone areas whenever there is a shower. It has decided that power supply should be resumed in such areas only after the rain is over. However, it is learnt that the timing of the resumption of power supply would depend on the water levels in the respective areas.

Retired PHE Department engineer Satyabrata Sarma, who rushed back to his Nabin Nagar residence from a relative’s house as soon as the downpour started last evening, saw a snake swimming towards his car. Though petrified, the octogenarian could somehow avoid the serpent. But, he would have been in great danger had he been on foot, as the entire area around his residence was under a thick blanket of darkness, he told this newspaper.

Power cuts during the rainy nights are fraught with dangerous consequences. People lose their sense of security when darkness accompanies rains at night, said a Pub Sarania resident. While this is going to make people vulnerable to burglars, it is also exposing the female road users to criminals on the prowl, he said.

Dilip Dutta Choudhury of Gandhibasti said power cuts during the summer season, particularly in the night hours, cause several problems for the common people. In the waterlogged areas, people simply do not dare to keep their inverters on, lest they get electrocuted, he said. Power cuts make the people apprehensive and also rob them of their mobility during rainy nights. The students sitting in examination halls these days are facing more problems, he said, while making an appeal to the APDCL to ensure uninterrupted power supply to all the households.