Speaking at the valedictory function of Netritva Sadhana-VIII organised by Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini at the State Institute of Rural Development, Kahikuchi today, Purohit urged the young participants at the camp to remain focused and work for nation-building.

“As individuals, we should all think big for the nation and contribute to the progress and development of the country,” he said. Recalling the words of George Washington, he said, “We must strive to associate ourselves with good company, because it is always better to be alone than be in bad company.”

The Governor also said that leaders should be very generous and appreciate the works of the subordinates. He also called upon the audience to emulate the lives and works of Maharaja Ranjit Singh who showed his high-mindedness through his deeds and actions.

It is to be mentioned that Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini (RMP) is an academy for the training and orientation of socio-political activists. Since 2012, RMP is conducting a certificate course in socio-political leadership popularly known as Netritva Sadhana (NS) for young political aspirants. Netritva Sadhana is a flagship annual programme of RMP.

Executive Director of Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini Ravindra Sathe, Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University Dr Mridul Hazarika, along with a host of other dignitaries were present in the function.